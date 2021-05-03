Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

