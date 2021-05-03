Carry Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $149.95 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046930 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

