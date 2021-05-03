Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months on strong first-quarter 2021 results and an upbeat view. Top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in first-quarter 2021. Results were aided by demand for its products in March, led by spring offerings. Also, better promotions, productivity and enhanced pricing aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat second quarter guidance. Continued momentum in online demand driven by expanded products, ease of checkout, site navigation and faster delivery bode well. However, COVID-19 related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect second-quarter and 2021 results. High store related expenses and higher compensation costs are likely to led SG&A expense deleverage.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Carter’s stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.92. 9,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

