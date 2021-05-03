Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $77.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of CWST opened at $67.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

