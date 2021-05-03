Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $222.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.04.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.