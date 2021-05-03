Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,459,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,500 shares during the quarter. Castlight Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 12,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,007. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $275.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

