Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.68 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.03)- $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Insiders sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

