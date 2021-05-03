Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $154.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.90 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $623.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $645.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

