CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Posts Earnings Results

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

