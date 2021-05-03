CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Posts Earnings Results

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
