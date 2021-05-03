Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

NYSE:CBOE traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.00. 36,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

