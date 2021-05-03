Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.
NYSE:CBOE traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.00. 36,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
