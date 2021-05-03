CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 18.5% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.98 million and $142,050.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

