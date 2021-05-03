Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $151.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CE opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

