Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

