CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.20. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 52,091 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIG. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

