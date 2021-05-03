Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.