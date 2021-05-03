Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $686.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

