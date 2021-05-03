Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 123,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 527,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.