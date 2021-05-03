Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,944,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

