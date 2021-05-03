Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $92.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Century Communities stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Century Communities by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Century Communities by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

