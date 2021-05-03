Cerillion (LON:CER) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Friday. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 639 ($8.35). The stock has a market cap of £185.34 million and a PE ratio of 71.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 484.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

