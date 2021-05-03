Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Certara alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,406,000.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.