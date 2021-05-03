CF Industries (CF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

