CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.10.
Shares of GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
