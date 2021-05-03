CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

