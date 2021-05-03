CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.10.

GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

