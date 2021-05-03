CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$121.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.38. The stock has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

