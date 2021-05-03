ChainX Market Capitalization Reaches $84.84 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 14% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.98 or 0.00019330 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $84.84 million and $1.25 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00281134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.10 or 0.01191519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,960.82 or 1.00235610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars.

