Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$7.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

TSE:CIA opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.