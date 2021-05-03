Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Insider David Ellen Sells 10,443 Shares

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Ellen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $677.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

