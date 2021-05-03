Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.67

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 37168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 178.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

