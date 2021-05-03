Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $476.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $411.81 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

