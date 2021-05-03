Cheryl Slomann Sells 7,500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $61.93. 54,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,762. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.