Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,150 BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 83,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $71.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $72.69.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.