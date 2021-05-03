Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

