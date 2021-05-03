Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

