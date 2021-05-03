Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $165.66 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

