Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

