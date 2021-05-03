Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,462 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

