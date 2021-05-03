Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $8.90 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

