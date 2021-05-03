China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,345. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

