Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.18.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,379. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.19.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

