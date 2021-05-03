CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JWEL. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$38.80. 18,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,011. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.02. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$30.41 and a 1-year high of C$46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

