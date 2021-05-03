Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,904 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $176,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $114,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CSCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 310,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.