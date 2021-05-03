Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

