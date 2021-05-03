Citigroup Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $243.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.42.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.