Citigroup Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

