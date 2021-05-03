Citigroup Reaffirms “Focus List” Rating for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Citigroup reiterated their focus list rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $19.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Navient has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

