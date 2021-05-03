Clarius Group LLC Buys 343 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Autodesk stock opened at $291.91 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.57 and a 200 day moving average of $281.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

