Clarius Group LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

