Clarius Group LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

