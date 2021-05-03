Clarius Group LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $326.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $236.32 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

